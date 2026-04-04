Police investigate explosion at Israel Centre in the Netherlands

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AMSTERDAM, April 4 - Dutch police on Saturday said they were investigating reports of an explosion overnight at the Israel Centre in the central Dutch town of Nijkerk.

There were no reports of injuries and the damage at the site, run by the Christians for Israel charity, was minimal, a police statement posted on social media said.

It was not clear if the incident was related to a series of attacks against Jewish sites in Europe since the war in Iran.

Police said there had been no arrests and appealed for witnesses to come forward. REUTERS