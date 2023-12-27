Police detain man in relation to Cologne Cathedral threats

Police on Dec 24 said they were heightening security at the cathedral following indications of a possible attack on New Year’s Eve. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
48 sec ago

FRANKFURT - German police said on Dec 26 they had taken into custody a person in connection with a possible attack planned against Cologne Cathedral.

Police on Dec 24 said they were heightening security at the cathedral following indications of a possible attack on New Year’s Eve, and in the wake of government warnings in recent weeks about the rising threat of Islamist violence.

The individual is a 30-year-old Tajik man “about whom there is information relevant to state security”, Cologne police said in a statement, without releasing further details.

The arrest was made on Dec 25 evening, and a court will allow the person to be held until Jan 7.

In recent weeks, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has warned of the rising threat of Islamist violence in Germany and elsewhere in Europe as the Israel-Hamas war increases the risk of radicalisation. AFP

More On This Topic
India police probe reported blast near Israeli embassy, all staff unharmed
Danish police still searching for 4 terrorism suspects after arrests

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top