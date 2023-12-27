Police detain man in relation to Cologne Cathedral threats

FRANKFURT - German police said on Dec 26 they had taken into custody a person in connection with a possible attack planned against Cologne Cathedral.

Police on Dec 24 said they were heightening security at the cathedral following indications of a possible attack on New Year’s Eve, and in the wake of government warnings in recent weeks about the rising threat of Islamist violence.

The individual is a 30-year-old Tajik man “about whom there is information relevant to state security”, Cologne police said in a statement, without releasing further details.

The arrest was made on Dec 25 evening, and a court will allow the person to be held until Jan 7.

In recent weeks, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has warned of the rising threat of Islamist violence in Germany and elsewhere in Europe as the Israel-Hamas war increases the risk of radicalisation. AFP