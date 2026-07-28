Poland's Tusk calls for end to hate crimes against Ukrainians

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Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrives for a dinner of the 'Coalition of the Willing', a coalition of countries that have extended their support to Ukraine, on the eve of Bastille Day celebrations, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 13, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

WARSAW, July 28 - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on Tuesday for an end to xenophobic attacks against Ukrainians in Poland, after a series of hate crimes hit the headlines in recent weeks amid heightened tension between Warsaw and Kyiv.

Tusk spoke after a video shared widely on social media showed three Poles beating up a Ukrainian man and his girlfriend in Wroclaw on Sunday, reportedly following a disagreement in a shop. Two of the attackers were arrested on Monday.

"Anyone who commits such vile acts is acting directly against Poland's interests," Tusk told a government meeting. "You are working against Poland, in favour of Russia and in favour of Polish and Ukrainian nationalism."

While Warsaw remains a staunch supporter of Kyiv's war effort, Ukrainians living in Poland have faced mounting public hostility in recent years as an initial wave of sympathy after Russia's 2022 invasion gave way to weariness with refugees.

Relations have also been soured by historical tensions, which came to a head over Ukraine's decision to name an army unit after a group of World War Two nationalist insurgents, admired in Ukraine for fighting the Nazis and Soviets but reviled in Poland for participating in massacres of Poles.

In June Poland's President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Poland's top honour over the dispute.

Polish daily Rzeczpospolita reported earlier in July that police had received 180 reports of hate crimes against Ukrainians in the first half of 2026, an increase of 30% compared to the previous year.

Sunday's incident was the latest in a string of such incidents that have been widely covered in local media.

In Poznan, a 60-year-old Polish man was beaten up at a tram stop after he stood up for a Ukrainian boy who had been verbally abused by three men.

In the southern city of Bielsko-Biala a 54-year-old Polish man was filmed insulting two Ukrainian girls because of their nationality.

In Legnica, southwestern Poland, a 26-year-old woman was charged by police after she assaulted two 13-year-old Ukrainians, allegedly because of their nationality.

On Monday, Ukraine's ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, said such incidents were unacceptable and that he hoped the perpetrators would be brought to justice. REUTERS