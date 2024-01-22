Poland's Tusk arrives in Ukrainian capital Kyiv

FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks as he attends the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2023. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

KYIV - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Ukraine on Monday, his office said, in a show of support as the war with Russia nears the two-year mark.

Warsaw has emerged as a key ally for Kyiv as it defends itself against Russia and seeks more financial and military support from Western partners.

A video released by Tusk's office shows the newly installed leader, who assumed office last month, arriving at Kyiv's main train station.

Tusk's visit coincides with Ukraine's Unity Day holiday. REUTERS

