Poland's security depends on own army and U.S. - deputy PM

WARSAW - Poland's military security depends on its own army and on an alliance with the United States, deputy prime minister and ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Saturday.

Poland, one of the staunchest supporters of its eastern neighbour Ukraine after Russia's invasion in early 2022, views Moscow as a growing threat and backs a strong U.S. presence in Europe, while remaining less trustful of Western European allies such as Germany.

"The first basis is our own strong army... the second basis is an alliance, within (transatlantic alliance) NATO of course, but really with one country - the United States, because it is the only country really able to help," Kaczynski said, during a campaign rally in the eastern Polish city of Lublin.

He added that in order for the U.S. to want to help, Poland must be capable of defending itself.

"If these are combined, our opponents, you know who I mean - the Russians - will know that we have powerful forces to defend ourselves, and in addition the Americans will also help. Then there will be no war, then we really are safe." REUTERS

