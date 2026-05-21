Poland’s foreign minister requests ban on Israel’s Itamar Ben-Gvir entering country

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Poland Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said his country expected its citizens to be treated in line with international standards

WARSAW - Poland wants to ban Israel’s far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from entering the country, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on May 21, after outrage in Warsaw over the detention of Gaza flotilla activists.

Earlier, the Polish foreign minister had summoned the Israeli charge d’affaires over the detention of Gaza flotilla activists, including Polish nationals, demanding their immediate release and an apology.

“Poland firmly condemns the conduct of representatives of the Israeli authorities towards activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla detained by the Israeli army, including Polish citizens,” the minister, Mr Radoslaw Sikorski, said on X.

He said Poland expected its citizens to be treated in line with international standards, and that consular officials were seeking access to detainees.

A spokesperson for the ministry later said that there were two Polish nationals detained and that they would be repatriated on the night of May 21.

“Today, our citizens, and not only our citizens, will leave Israel. This is very good news,” Mr Maciej Wewior told reporters.

“Minister Sikorski has decided to ask the Ministry of Interior and Administration to ban Minister Ben-Gvir from entering the territory of the Republic of Poland due to his actions,” he added.

The Israeli charge d’affaires had been summoned “to convey our outrage and demand an apology for the extremely inappropriate behavior of a member of the Israeli government”, Mr Sikorski wrote on X.

Israeli police on May 20 forced activists who were aboard a Gaza-bound aid flotilla to kneel on the ground in rows with their hands tied behind their backs while Mr Ben-Gvir looked on, drawing criticism from foreign leaders and even from inside Israel’s own government. REUTERS