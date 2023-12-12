Poland's Donald Tusk says he will push for West's help for Ukraine

WARSAW - Poland's newly appointed prime minister, Donald Tusk, said on Tuesday the country will demand the full mobilisation of the West to help Ukraine, adding it will achieve a leadership position in Europe and will be a strong part of NATO.

Poland's parliament backed Tusk to become prime minister on Monday, ending eight years of nationalist rule and putting the country on track for a thawing of relations with the European Union.

"We will ... loudly and decisively demand the full mobilisation of the free world, the Western world, to help Ukraine in this war," Tusk said in parliament, presenting his government's plans.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to hold talks with U.S. leaders on Tuesday, making his case for more U.S. aid for Ukraine's war against Russia at a time of increasing doubts among many Republican lawmakers.

Tusk also told parliament Poland would be a loyal ally of the United States and that it would regain its position as a leader of the European Union, but signalled he would not agree to any changes of EU treaties that would disadvantage Poland.

"Any attempts to change treaties that are against our interests are out of the question ... no one will outplay me in the European Union," he said.

Tusk, a former European Council president, will face a vote of confidence later on Tuesday. REUTERS