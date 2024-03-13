Poland's capital Warsaw earmarks $30 million for bomb shelters and other security

WARSAW - Poland's capital Warsaw will spend 117 million zlotys ($30 million) in the next two to three years on bomb shelters and other security measures, with war in neighbouring Ukraine in its third year, the city's mayor said on Wednesday.

While NATO member Poland has reassured citizens that its place in the alliance ensures their safety from any Russian attack, the invasion across its border has prompted preparations for potential strikes.

"On our own initiative we undertook an inventory of places for sheltering," Rafal Trzaskowski told a news conference after the publication of a report by Poland's Supreme Audit Office into the provision of bomb shelters in the country.

According to the fire service, less than 4% of the population can count on a place where they could shelter, the audit said.

The report also found there was a lack of basic regulations for shelters, including the necessary equipment and technical features required of protective structures.

Underground car parks and metro stations were among around 7 million square metres of space in Warsaw that could serve as shelters, the mayor said.

"117 million (zlotys) to improve safety - this is money for the next two to three years and we are ready to allocate more money for this purpose," Trzaskowski said.

He said hospitals would be prepared for threats and members of the public would be educated on how to act in an emergency. REUTERS