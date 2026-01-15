Poland will not send soldiers to Greenland, Polish PM says

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrives for the Coalition of the Willing summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France January 6, 2026. YOAN VALAT/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW, Jan 15 - Poland will not send soldiers to Greenland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday, adding an attack by one NATO country on the territory of another would be "the end of the world as we know it".

United States President Donald Trump has said Greenland is vital to U.S. security and the U.S. must own it to prevent Russia or China occupying it. He has said all options are on the table for securing Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Military personnel from France and Germany headed to Greenland on Thursday as Denmark and its allies prepared for exercises to try to assure Trump over its security.

"An attempt to take over (part of) a NATO member state by another NATO member state would be a political disaster," Tusk told a press conference.

"It would be the end of the world as we know it, which guaranteed a world based on NATO solidarity, which held back the evil forces associated with communist terror or other forms of aggression."

He said that he would do everything he could to ensure that Europe remained united on the issue of Greenland. REUTERS