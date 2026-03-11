Poland to seek help from two other countries in Epstein investigation

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Jeffrey Epstein, seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

WARSAW, March 11 - Poland will ask two other European countries for information and evidence needed for its investigation into human trafficking related to late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

In a statement, they said documents from the Epstein files indicated a reasonable suspicion that human trafficking had taken place in Poland. They did not name the European countries they would contact but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters the prosecutors would ask France and Sweden for help.

The U.S. Justice Department's release of millions of internal documents related to Epstein has revealed the late financier and sex offender's ties to many prominent people in politics, finance, academia and business - both before and after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution charges.

In February, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that Poland would launch an investigation into possible links between Epstein and Russian intelligence, as well as any offences affecting Polish citizens.

The Polish National Prosecutor's Office confirmed in its statement that it had initiated an investigation into human trafficking committed in the period from 2009 to August 2019 on the territory of Poland and other countries.

Prosecutors suspect the trafficking consisted of recruiting women and girls for work abroad under false pretences and of then transporting them outside Poland and handing them over to other people for sexual exploitation, the statement said.

Files reviewed by Reuters show that a man called Daniel Siad had informed Epstein about his travels through Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, among other countries, scouting for models.

He also mentioned his cooperation with Jean-Luc Brunel, a key suspect and longtime Epstein associate, who died in a French prison in 2022.

According to Polish media reports, Siad was born in Algeria and moved to Sweden at the age of 23.

Reuters reached out to him on two phone numbers and an e-mail address found in the files, but has not yet received answers to questions sent.

In February, Swedish newspaper Expressen quoted Siad as saying he had never committed a crime and was open to talking to investigators in any interested country. REUTERS