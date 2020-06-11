Poland to reopen borders to EU on June 13

WARSAW (AFP) - Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Wednesday (June 10) Poland will reopen its borders to European Union countries over the weekend and restart international flights soon after.

The decision to further ease anti-coronavirus restrictions comes even as the EU country of 38 million people sees a record rise in infections linked to its coal mine industry.

"We've decided to open our borders to EU members starting the 13th," Morawiecki told reporters.

"In certain countries around the world, especially Latin America but also North America... the pandemic continues to behave in a very worrisome way.

"That's why we're limiting our decision to EU countries for now," Morawiecki said, explaining that most of Poland's exports go to the European Union.

International "flights will also be possible starting June 16, though of course air carriers will have to adapt. They'll probably need a week or two or three to prepare a route network."

Poland has so far reported 27,842 cases of Covid-19, including 1,206 deaths and 13,411 recoveries.

Warsaw introduced anti-virus lockdown measures relatively early in March, which could account for the lower death toll from the disease than in some western European countries.

The government began easing restrictions last month, reopening restaurants, upping the public gathering limit to 150 and scrapping face mask requirements for those abiding by social distancing rules.

Campaigning ahead of the rescheduled presidential election is also in full swing. The first round will take place on June 28.