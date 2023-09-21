Poland summons Ukraine’s ambassador over Zelensky remarks, Kyiv calls for calm

WARSAW - Poland summoned Kyiv’s envoy to the foreign ministry on Wednesday, after comments by Ukraine’s president on a ban on grain imports angered the government in Warsaw, which is toughening its stance ahead of October elections.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry called for calm in the dispute pitting Kyiv against three of its neighbours over their decision to impose unilateral ban on Ukrainian farm imports.

Poland has been one of Kyiv’s staunchest allies since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but the countries are now embroiled in a conflict over imports.

Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have extended a ban on Ukrainian grain imports.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told the United Nations General Assembly Kyiv was working to preserve land routes for grain exports, but added that the “political theatre” around grain imports was only helping Moscow.

Poland’s foreign ministry said Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski had “conveyed the Polish side’s strong protest against the statements made by President V. Zelensky at the UN General Assembly yesterday, alleging that some EU countries feigned solidarity while indirectly supporting Russia”.

It said Mr Jablonski also told Ambassador Vasyl Zvarych that “putting pressure on Poland in multilateral forums or sending complaints to international tribunals are not appropriate methods of resolving disputes between our countries”.

Poland, Slovakia and Hungary announced curbs on grain imports from Ukraine on Friday after the European Commission decided not to extend a ban on sales into five EU states, including Romania and Bulgaria.

The ban was introduced to protect farmers from a surge of grain and food imports from Ukraine, after Russia’s invasion largely blocked Ukraine’s routes via Black Sea ports.

Call to set aside emotions

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko, writing on Facebook, said: “We urge our Polish friends to put aside their emotions. The Ukrainian side has offered Poland a constructive path to resolve the grain issue.”

Mr Nikolenko said Ukraine’s ambassador explained Kyiv’s position on the “unacceptability” of the Polish ban and suggested Kyiv’s proposals “will become the basis for moving the dialogue into a constructive course”.

Ukraine’s ambassador, Mr Nikolenko said, also underlined the “incorrectness” of remarks by Polish President Andrzej Duda in New York that Ukraine should remember that it receives help from Poland. Duda had likened Kyiv to a “drowning person”.