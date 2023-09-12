Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports

WARSAW - The Polish government on Tuesday agreed to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports unilaterally even if the current EU restrictions expire on Sept 15.

“Regardless of the (European) Commission’s further decision, we will not open the border to Ukrainian grain after that date,” the government said in a statement.

In response, Ukraine said it may take legal action after Poland’s unilateral move, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

“We have no intention of harming Polish farmers... But in case of violation of trade law in the interest of political populism before the elections, Ukraine will be forced to turn to WTO arbitration to obtain compensation for violation of GATT norms,” Mr Shmygal said on social media. AFP

