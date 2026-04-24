Poland says it will challenge Mercosur trade deal in EU's top court

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WARSAW, April 24 - Poland will file a complaint to the European Union's top court about the bloc's free trade agreement with South America, Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Friday, as Warsaw tries to stop a deal it says will harm farmers.

Along with France, Poland has been one of the strongest opponents of the deal with the Mercosur bloc.

Its proponents say it will improve market access for European manufacturers but critics say it would sharply increase imports of cheap beef, sugar and poultry and undercut domestic producers.

The European Parliament also voted in January to refer the deal to the top court.

"Poland will file a complaint against the European Union-Mercosur agreement with the Court of Justice of the European Union," Kosiniak-Kamysz was quoted as telling reporters by state news agency PAP.

He said that Warsaw had until May 26 to file the complaint.

"We believe that food security, consumer safety, and the protection of our own market are at risk," he was quoted as saying.

The European Commission said in March that the agreement would apply on a provisional basis from May 1. REUTERS