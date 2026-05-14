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Poland says it intercepts Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea

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WARSAW, May 13 - Poland said its airforce intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over international waters in the Baltic Sea, calling the Russian flight a provocation and potential threat.

"The machine was flying in international airspace without a filed flight plan and with transponders turned off. There was no violation of Polish airspace," the Polish army said in a social media post.

Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said flights without transponders on could pose a threat to other aircraft and that its pilots would always respond immediately.

"Our aircraft intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over international waters in the Baltic Sea. This is another aggressive action by the Russian Federation and a test of our air defense systems," he wrote on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Polish army said it had undertaken military aviation operations in Polish airspace as a preventative measure due to Russian strikes on Ukraine.

"Ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems that were activated have returned to standard operational activities," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces wrote on X. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.