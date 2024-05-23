Poland says it backs two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians

FILE PHOTO: Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski attends a joint presse conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French Foreign and European Affairs Minister Stephane Sejourne (not seen) after their Weimar Triangle talks at the Chateau de La Celle Saint-Cloud near Paris, France, February 12, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool/File Photo
Updated
May 23, 2024, 01:05 AM
Published
May 23, 2024, 01:05 AM

WARSAW - Poland said on Wednesday that it backed a two-state solution to the Middle East crisis between Israel and the Palestinians, after Ireland, Spain and Norway announced that they would recognise a Palestinian state.

"We will support the efforts of the High Representative of the European Union and other countries that believe that some long-term, stable solution is needed," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

"And we believe that such a stable, long-term solution would be the existence of two states."

Poland recognised the proclamation of an independent Palestinian state in 1988, according to the ministry's website. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top