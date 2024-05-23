Poland says it backs two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians

WARSAW - Poland said on Wednesday that it backed a two-state solution to the Middle East crisis between Israel and the Palestinians, after Ireland, Spain and Norway announced that they would recognise a Palestinian state.

"We will support the efforts of the High Representative of the European Union and other countries that believe that some long-term, stable solution is needed," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

"And we believe that such a stable, long-term solution would be the existence of two states."

Poland recognised the proclamation of an independent Palestinian state in 1988, according to the ministry's website. REUTERS