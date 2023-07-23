Poland says hub to fix tanks damaged in Ukraine opens

A Ukrainian tank drives near the front line, in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region. PHOTO: NYTIMES
WARSAW - Poland said on Saturday that a maintenance hub for tanks damaged in Ukraine during the conflict with Russia had begun operating in its southern city of Gliwice.

Poland, one of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s biggest allies since Russia’s invasion last year, had been negotiating with Germany to create a joint workshop for Leopard tanks, but no common position has been announced.

“The maintenance hub in Gliwice has started operating! The first two Leopards have already arrived from Ukraine to the Bumar plant,” Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear if that hub was the mooted joint initiative with Germany. REUTERS

