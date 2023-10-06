Poland rejects joint EU statement on migration at Granada summit

FILE PHOTO: Poland&#039;s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki delivers remarks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris before their meeting in her ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Updated
30 sec ago
Published
31 sec ago

GRANADA, Spain - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday said Warsaw had rejected a joint statement on migration at the conclusion of the European Union's informal summit in Granada.

Instead, the joint statement would only address the other issue on the agenda, the bloc's enlargement.

"As a responsible politician, I reject the whole paragraph of summit conclusions regarding migration," Morawiecki wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

An EU official said European Council President Charles Michel would issue a separate statement on migration.

French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier on Friday that even though Poland and Hungary had expressed their disagreement with the EU migration policy, this did not necessarily mean that any final deal on the matter would be blocked. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top