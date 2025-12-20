Poland’s president accuses Ukraine of not appreciating war support

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Polish President Karol Nawrocki (right) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky giving a joint press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, on Dec 19.

WARSAW - Poland’s nationalist President Karol Nawrocki told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec 19 that Ukrainians failed to appreciate his country’s help for them as they fight off Russia’s invasion.

The accusation, made during a joint press conference, recalled a dramatic confrontation between Mr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump at the White House in February, when US Vice-President J.D. Vance accused the Ukrainian leader of lacking respect and being ungrateful for US support.

Poland has taken in more than a million refugees from Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale assault on the country in February 2022, and is among Kyiv’s main arms suppliers.

It is also the principal route for Western military and humanitarian support to its neighbour.

“Poles feel... that our effort, our multifaceted assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has not been duly appreciated or understood,” Mr Nawrocki said at a press conference during a visit to Warsaw by Mr Zelensky.

“That is what I conveyed during a firm, honest, but very cordial and courteous conversation with President Zelensky.”

Mr Zelensky responded by insisting that “Ukraine has always been grateful to Poland and will remain so.”

He said Ukraine was “defending Europe” against Russia at a very high human cost.

“Russia wants discord, wants to destroy such a strong alliance – the alliance of two nations, through many generations of Ukraine and Poland. We will not let them do it.”

Mr Nawrocki has previously demanded better cooperation concerning the massacres of around 100,000 Poles in the Volhynia region by Ukrainian nationalists between 1943 and 1945.

Mr Nawrocki says the massacres constituted genocide and has accused Kyiv of refusing to acknowledge responsibility.

Warsaw also accuses it of dragging its feet on exhumations of the victims.

On Dec 18, Mr Zelensky expressed goodwill over those issues.

“The Polish side wants to speed up this process, the Ukrainian side is ready to take a step toward it. These are not just words, these are concrete measures,” he said.

Mr Nawrocki voiced “optimism” over Mr Zelensky’s comments.

In a message on X after the meeting, he hailed “a new beginning” in relations with Ukraine.

“Bad news for Putin,” he said. AFP