Poland offers medical aid for Swiss fire victims

WARSAW – Poland said on Jan 2 it had offered specialised medical care as overwhelmed Swiss burn units send victims of a ski resort fire at a New Year’s celebration to neighbouring countries.

“We are ready, at Switzerland’s request, to provide specialised medical care to 14 injured in Polish hospitals,” Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X.

“Switzerland and the canton of Valais can count on Polish solidarity,” he added.

Some 40 people were killed and around 115 injured in the blaze at a bar in the luxury Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana.

On Jan 1 , patients were transferred from Switzerland to hospitals in Germany, Italy and France after emergency units at local hospitals filled up.

The Polish offer of help includes four ICU beds and 10 for patients with less severe injuries, a Polish interior ministry spokeswoman said.

The beds are located at the southern Siemianowice Slaskie hospital, which specialises in the treatment of burns and chronic wounds.

Poland has also proposed deploying two medics on the ground, as well as aircraft to transport the 14 injured to the Polish hospital. AFP