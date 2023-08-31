Poland MPs back launch of controversial ‘Russia influence’ panel

WARSAW - Poland’s parliament on Wednesday gave a green light for a “Russian influence” panel to begin work despite EU and US criticism that it could be used against opposition politicians.

The conservative majority elected nine members to the panel in a vote boycotted by all opposition parties, which refused to put forward candidates for the posts, calling it “illegal” and “anti-constitutional”.

No date was given for when the panel would become operational.

Poland – a neighbour and staunch ally of Ukraine, which is battling Russia’s invasion – in late May set up a committee with the stated goal of investigating citizens who may have succumbed to Russian influence.

Under the law, those found guilty could find themselves banned for 10 years from public positions relating to public finances and classified information.

Critics argued the measure, introduced just months before parliamentary elections, would be used to target opposition leader Donald Tusk.

His party has even gone so far as to dub it the “Lex Tusk”, or Tusk Law, due to its suspected aim.

Following the law’s adoption earlier this year, the European Union launched legal action against Poland, while the United States expressed concern that the law “could be used to block the candidacy of opposition politicians without due process”.

Faced with the criticism, Polish President Andrzej Duda proposed amendments to do away with the penalties, and in early August signed the amended Bill into law. AFP