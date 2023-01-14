Poland, Lithuania want lower Russian oil cap, nuclear curbs in new EU sanctions

BRUSSELS - Poland and Lithuania want to lower the price cap on Russian oil, and target Russia’s nuclear sector under new European Union sanctions against Moscow and Minsk for the war in Ukraine, senior diplomats from the two EU countries said on Friday.

As the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, Europe is also starting to roll out €18 billion (S$25 billion) of support for Kyiv and considering giving it German Leopard 2 tanks.

The EU’s leading Russia hawks will propose that the bloc bans more “Russian propaganda” media outlets and cuts more Russian banks from the Swift global messaging system, the diplomats said, asking not to be identified.

“It is more and more difficult to get the necessary unanimity in the EU for more sanctions. Nonetheless, we will propose an ambitious new package,” one of the diplomats added.

They said the 10th EU package of sanctions since Russia attacked Ukraine should be ready in time for the first anniversary of the invasion on Feb 24.

Russia has both condemned EU sanctions and dismissed their impact since launching what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said its oil producers had had no difficulties in securing export deals despite the penalties and price caps.

On the ground in Ukraine on Friday, Russia claimed the capture of the town of Soledar, but Kyiv said the fighting was going on.

Oil, nuclear, diamonds

The Polish and Lithuanian diplomats said they supported new sanctions against Russia’s ally Belarus after an announcement this month by the EU’s chief executive that the bloc would punish Minsk for aiding Russia in the war.

Ukraine has already called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions, a move that has so far been blocked by Hungary, which has a Russian-built nuclear plant it plans to expand with Rosatom.