Poland issues European arrest warrant for former deputy minister granted asylum in Hungary

WARSAW, Feb 18 - Poland has issued a European Arrest Warrant for former deputy justice minister Marcin Romanowski who was granted asylum in Hungary, as Warsaw pursues PiS-era officials accused of abusing public funds, a PAP news report said, citing a Warsaw court press office.

In 2024, Hungary angered Poland by granting asylum to Romanowski, a member of the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party cabinet accused of misusing public funds.

Hungary's self-styled "illiberal" Prime Minister Viktor Orban was an ally of Poland's PiS, with both countries having EU funds frozen over rule-of-law concerns. The funds for Warsaw were released after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-European coalition came to power in December 2023.

Tusk has been very critical of Orban, particularly of his position on the war in Ukraine and policies Poland considers to be pro-Russian. He has also vowed to bring PiS figures accused of wrongdoing to justice.

Budapest also granted asylum to former justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro, the most high-profile figure targeted by prosecutors, who faces 26 charges including abuse of power and leading an organised criminal group.

Ziobro and Romanowski say they are victims of a political witch hunt. Hungary has also repeatedly accused the pro-EU government that replaced PiS in Poland of persecuting its political foes.

Tusk's government dismisses accusations it is persecuting political opponents, saying it is upholding the rule of law. REUTERS