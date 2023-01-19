Poland hints it may send tanks to Ukraine without German nod

DAVOS - Poland may send German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without gaining permission from the government in Berlin, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

“Approval is a secondary issue,” Mr Morawiecki said in an interview with Polsat News late on Wednesday.

“Either we get this approval soon, or we will do ourselves what has to be done.”

Poland has earmarked 14 of its Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine and is waiting for other European Union countries, including Denmark, Finland and Germany, to also commit.

Mr Morawiecki said that Poland needs to have guarantees from its allies that they will send heavy tanks to Ukraine.

“We will push the chancellor’s office to respond to our proposal” to send combat vehicles to Ukraine, which may soon face another Russian offensive, Mr Morawiecki told the broadcaster. BLOOMBERG