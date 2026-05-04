Poland has not received signals suggesting delays in Patriot deliveries, says defence minister

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WARSAW, May 3 - Warsaw has not received any signals suggesting that possible delays of American weapons deliveries to Poland could affect Patriot systems, Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Sunday.

Washington has warned European allies including the UK, Poland, Lithuania and Estonia to expect long delivery delays for U.S. weapons as the war against Iran drains stockpiles, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters reported last month that U.S. officials have informed some European counterparts that some previously contracted weapons deliveries are likely to be delayed as the Iran war continues to draw on weapons stocks.

Patriot air defence systems are crucial for strengthening missile defences.

"Regarding Patriot batteries, we have no indication of any delays," Kosiniak-Kamysz was quoted as saying by PAP news agency. He added that delays could occur with other equipment, but not on a scale that would "cause jitters."

Early in March, Kosiniak-Kamysz warned that a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could disrupt deliveries of U.S.-made air defence systems and other arms supplies to European countries including Ukraine and Poland. REUTERS