Poland displays military might in huge parade as elections loom

Poland flexed its military muscle in what the government hoped would be both a message to Moscow and to voters. PHOTO: REUTERS
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made boosting the armed forces a priority for Poland’s government. PHOTO: REUTERS
Around 2,000 soldiers from Poland and other Nato countries marched through the capital accompanied by 200 items of military equipment and 92 aircraft. PHOTO: AFP
US soldiers take part in the military parade. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Polish President Andrzej Duda said the last eight years had been a time of rebuilding the Polish army. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
56 sec ago
Published
3 min ago

WARSAW - Poland’s biggest military parade since the Cold War took place in Warsaw on Tuesday, as the Nato-member country flexed its military muscle in what the government hoped would be both a message to Moscow and to voters ahead of elections in October.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made boosting the armed forces a priority for Poland’s ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), and with the election campaign in full swing the immense display of military hardware provided a chance to burnish their security credentials.

The Armed Forces Day parade, taking place on the 103rd anniversary of Poland’s victory over the Soviet Union in the Battle of Warsaw, saw 2,000 soldiers from Poland and other Nato countries march through the capital accompanied by 200 items of military equipment and 92 aircraft.

“Aug 15 is not only an opportunity to pay homage to the heroes of the victorious Battle of Warsaw and to thank contemporary soldiers for defending our homeland,” Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told troops and onlookers who had gathered near the Vistula river.

“It is also a perfect day to show our strength, to show that we have built powerful armed forces that will effectively defend our borders without hesitation.”

PiS, in power since 2015, has vowed to double the size of the army and spend around 4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence this year.

President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, contrasted what he said was the lack of priority given to defence under the previous government with the investments made in recent years.

“The last eight years have been a time of rebuilding the Polish army,” he said.

“Earlier, we had the opposite situation, a decrease in the size of the Polish armed forces.”

Polish President Andrzej Duda (left) and Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, General Rajmund Andrzejczak, take part in the parade. PHOTO: REUTERS
More On This Topic
Massive Russian air assaults target Ukraine’s border regions near Poland; 3 killed
Poland adopts modified ‘Russian influence’ panel

Manual worker Dariusz Gawronski, 56, had travelled from the western town of Debno to watch the display.

“The parade gives a very good impression that we have something to defend ourselves with,” he said. “I personally feel safe.”

However, opposition lawmakers accuse the government of instrumentalising the military for its own political gain.

“I wish you (soldiers)... that you never again have to provide a background for political hatred,” Mr Marcin Kierwinski, a lawmaker from liberal opposition party Civic Platform (PO) wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mr Duda, Mr Blaszczak and other policymakers including Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki looked on as soldiers marched past, while helicopters including Black Hawks and jets including F-16s and FA-50s flew overhead.

Other equipment on display included M1A1 Abrams tanks bought from the United States, South Korean K2 tanks and K9 self-propelled howitzers as well as Himars rocket launchers, Patriot air defence systems and Polish-made Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Poland says Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace, boosts troops at border
Fears in Poland’s east as Wagner mercenaries train across the border

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top