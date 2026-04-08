Poland detains third suspect over arson attack on Czech factory

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WARSAW, April 8 - Poland has detained a third suspect following an arson attack on an optics and drones factory in the Czech Republic last month, a special services spokesman said on Wednesday.

A previously unknown pro-Palestinian activist group has said it carried out the March 20 attack on the LPP company's factory in Pardubice, east of Prague, which caused millions of dollars in damage.

Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have previously said they detained several suspects of Polish, Czech, Egyptian and U.S. nationality.

"Officers of the Internal Security Agency detained in Zielona Gora another 23-year-old Pole, who is accused of assisting in the intentional arson of a production hall in Pardubice, Czech Republic," the official, Jacek Dobrzynski, wrote in a post on X.

"The Warsaw Regional Court applied a preventive measure against the man in the form of temporary arrest for three months. The case is developing."

In 2023, LPP Holding announced plans to cooperate with Israeli defence group Elbit Systems, but it says those plans were not carried out. REUTERS