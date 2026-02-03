Straitstimes.com header logo

Poland detains Defence Ministry employee suspected of collaborating with Russia, Onet reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

WARSAW, Feb 3 - A man working for Poland's Defence Ministry was detained early on Tuesday on suspicion of collaborating with Russian intelligence, news website Onet reported, citing sources.

The mid-level staff member was detained by Poland's Military Counterintelligence Service at work shortly after 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) and escorted from the building, Onet reported.

The ministry said a long-term employee had been detained and charged with "collaboration with a foreign intelligence service", without mentioning a specific country.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Poland says its role as a hub for aid to Ukraine has made it a key target for Russian espionage, sabotage and cyberattacks. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed such accusations and accused Western powers of spreading anti-Russian propaganda.

Onet said the man was being interrogated and cited the Defence Ministry as saying further arrests could not be ruled out. REUTERS

See more on

Poland

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.