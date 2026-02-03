Poland detains Defence Ministry employee suspected of collaborating with Russia, Onet reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WARSAW, Feb 3 - A man working for Poland's Defence Ministry was detained early on Tuesday on suspicion of collaborating with Russian intelligence, news website Onet reported, citing sources.

The mid-level staff member was detained by Poland's Military Counterintelligence Service at work shortly after 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) and escorted from the building, Onet reported.

The ministry said a long-term employee had been detained and charged with "collaboration with a foreign intelligence service", without mentioning a specific country.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Poland says its role as a hub for aid to Ukraine has made it a key target for Russian espionage, sabotage and cyberattacks. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed such accusations and accused Western powers of spreading anti-Russian propaganda.

Onet said the man was being interrogated and cited the Defence Ministry as saying further arrests could not be ruled out. REUTERS