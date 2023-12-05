Poland demands restoration of EU limits on Ukrainian truckers

WARSAW - Poland is calling on the European Union restore permits limiting transit for Ukrainian truckers, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday as Polish and Slovakian truckers block several border crossings to Ukraine.

Polish drivers have been blocking the crossings since Nov. 6, demanding that the EU reinstate a system whereby Ukrainian companies need permits to operate in the bloc and the same for European truckers to enter Ukraine.

The permits were abolished after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, but Polish truckers say that has resulted in unfair competition from their Ukrainian peers.

"We will very strongly and unequivocally demand the restoration of transport permits for Ukrainian drivers," Morawiecki told reporters.

Polish drivers have been joined by Polish farmers, and also Slovakian truckers. They complain that their Ukrainian peers offer cheaper prices for their services and also transport goods within the EU, rather than just between the bloc and Ukraine.

Ukraine opened a new small crossing in Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv to let empty trucks out in response to the protests, which have created lines of up to 18 km on the Polish side at the biggest crossings.

"It's great for Ukraine, because they added one more crossing and their vehicles leave faster. For us, we are still left with the same problem because we are still standing in queues," 44-year-old Polish trucker Pawel Ozgala told Reuters.

He said he wanted to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia and was in favour of transports of aid and ammunition without any limits.

"But this is something else. Doing business is one thing and the war is another thing," Ozgala said. REUTERS