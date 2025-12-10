Poland could give Ukraine MiG jets in swap for drone tech

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: MiG-29 aircrafts fly during a NATO media event at an airbase in Malbork, Poland, March 21, 2023. REUTERS/Lukasz Glowala/File Photo

WARSAW, Dec 10 - Poland is in talks to transfer MiG-29 jets to Ukraine in exchange for access to Ukrainian ‍drone ​technology, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said ‍on public radio on Wednesday.

"In some time, MiG-29 aircraft will no ​longer ​serve in the Polish Air Force due to their depleted service life," the defence minister said.

"We are negotiating ‍with the Ukrainian side about transferring the MiG-29s, but we ​are also discussing ⁠transferring technologies to Poland, such as drones. This solidarity must be two-way."

The General Staff of the Polish Army said the potential transfer was ​linked to the lack of prospects for further modernisation of the ‌ageing, Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighters.

"It will ​be an element of the allied policy of supporting Ukraine and maintaining the security of NATO's eastern flank," it said in a statement published on Tuesday evening, noting that the final decision had not yet been made.

Tasks currently ‍performed by the withdrawn MiGs would be taken over ​by F-16 and FA-50 aircraft.

The army added that, in connection ​with the transfer, talks were underway with ‌Ukraine regarding the provision of selected drone and missile technologies to Poland. REUTERS