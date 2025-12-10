Poland could give Ukraine MiG jets in swap for drone tech
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
WARSAW, Dec 10 - Poland is in talks to transfer MiG-29 jets to Ukraine in exchange for access to Ukrainian drone technology, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on public radio on Wednesday.
"In some time, MiG-29 aircraft will no longer serve in the Polish Air Force due to their depleted service life," the defence minister said.
"We are negotiating with the Ukrainian side about transferring the MiG-29s, but we are also discussing transferring technologies to Poland, such as drones. This solidarity must be two-way."
The General Staff of the Polish Army said the potential transfer was linked to the lack of prospects for further modernisation of the ageing, Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighters.
"It will be an element of the allied policy of supporting Ukraine and maintaining the security of NATO's eastern flank," it said in a statement published on Tuesday evening, noting that the final decision had not yet been made.
Tasks currently performed by the withdrawn MiGs would be taken over by F-16 and FA-50 aircraft.
The army added that, in connection with the transfer, talks were underway with Ukraine regarding the provision of selected drone and missile technologies to Poland. REUTERS