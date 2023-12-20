Poland convicts 14 foreigners of spying for Russia

LUBLIN, Poland - A Polish court on Dec 19 convicted 14 citizens of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine for belonging to a spy ring preparing acts of sabotage on behalf of Moscow.

The defendants were charged last month for offences including seeking to derail trains, carrying aid to neighbouring Ukraine, and monitoring critical infrastructure and military facilities in the Nato member country.

They received jail terms ranging from 13 months to six years.

“The court found all the defendants guilty of the crimes charged, and found some of them to be operating within an organised criminal group,” Judge Jaroslaw Kowalski said, as delivered the verdict.

The 14 defendants were convicted in absentia after they all pleaded guilty and skipped the trial.

Two other alleged members of the spy ring will be tried separately after they withdrew their initial guilty pleas.

Among those convicted is a Russian player for a Polish ice hockey club, who was sentenced to two years, 11 months. His arrest in June prompted a “strong protest” from Moscow and a demand for a “comprehensive explanation.”

Russian state media identified him as Maxim Sergeyev, who played for Zaglebie Sosnowiec in the south-western Polish city of Sosnowiec.

The ring also included two Ukrainian lawyers, a political scientist, a French language teacher, a pharmacy technician, and a software engineer, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

Paid in cryptocurrency

Investigators said the members of the ring received their orders via the Telegram messaging app and were paid in cryptocurrency.

Polish media reported they received between US$300 (S$400) and US$10,000 dollars.

Prosecutor Piotr Lopatynski highlighted the role played by Telegram and cryptocurrency.

“We’re looking at a new, perhaps hitherto unknown way of running or organising a spy network in Poland,” he told reporters.

Most of the members of the spy ring were detained in March.

Poland’s then defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak had said at the time that “the threat was real”.