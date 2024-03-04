Poland buys Saab grenade launchers in $1.63 billion deal

Polish Defence Minister and deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz speaks during a news conference after National Security Council meeting in Warsaw after an unidentified aerial object entered Polish airspace, Poland, December 29, 2023. Dawid Zuchowicz / Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Saab Technologies logo is displayed during the fifth day of Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo
Updated
Mar 04, 2024, 11:10 PM
Published
Mar 04, 2024, 11:10 PM

WARSAW - Poland has signed a deal to buy anti-tank grenade launchers from Sweden's Saab in a deal worth around 6.5 billion zlotys ($1.63 billion), its Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Monday.

This year Poland is spending about 4% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence as it seeks to strengthen its armed forces in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Poland's armed forces will... (get) anti-tank grenade launchers produced in Sweden, and we are allocating about 6.5 billion zlotys for that," Kosiniak-Kamysz told a news conference, adding that the weapon had been effective in Ukraine.

The deal concerns the Carl-Gustaf M4 grenade launcher, which is intended to combat all types of modern combat vehicles.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland would receive several thousand grenade launchers and several hundred thousand rounds of ammunition, as well as the necessary infrastructure, training and other elements necessary to use the weapon. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top