Poland arrests Russian suspected of hacking Polish companies

WARSAW - A Russian citizen suspected of hacking IT systems of Polish companies was arrested in Krakow, Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said on Thursday.

"Police officers in Krakow have detained a Russian citizen suspected of serious crimes related to unauthorized interference in the IT systems of Polish companies," Kierwinski wrote on social media platform X.

"He breached their security to gain access to databases. He was temporarily arrested," he said. He did not specify what the databases were used for.

Poland and other European nations have strengthened monitoring for hostile actions from Russia after a wave of arson, sabotage and cyberattacks since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

Russia has repeatedly denied any such actions and accuses Warsaw of "Russophobia". REUTERS

