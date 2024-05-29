Poland arrests man suspected of seeking intelligence on Ukraine aid

WARSAW - Polish security services have arrested a man suspected of trying to get photos of military vehicles crossing the border into Ukraine, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, the latest in a string of spy cases.

The 26-year-old Ukrainian man was suspected of encouraging a Polish citizen to share the photos and "take part in the activities of foreign intelligence against the Republic of Poland," the spokesperson said.

Poland says its role as a hub for supplies to Ukraine has made it a key target for Russian spies who are trying to gather information on support for Kyiv's war effort and engage in acts of sabotage.

The Ukrainian man, named as Oleksandr D., sent messages to a Polish citizen encouraging him to help foreign intelligence, Jacek Dobrzynski, the spokesperson of the minister coordinating special services said in a statement.

"This activity was to consist in sharing photos of military vehicles that were intended to help Ukraine and crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border," Dobrzynski said.

"In exchange for the information provided, the Polish citizen was to receive a remuneration of 15,000 euros."

A court agreed to a request from the prosecutor to hold the suspect in pre-trial detention for three months. If found guilty he could face up to eight years in prison. REUTERS