Poland and Italy say they will not join Trump’s Board of Peace

WARSAW - Poland and Italy will not join US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, Warsaw and Rome said on Feb 11 , adding to the list of Washington’s allies remaining on the sidelines.

Initially designed to cement Gaza’s ceasefire, Mr Trump sees the Board of Peace taking on a wider role in resolving global conflicts which some countries fear means it could become a rival to the United Nations.

This, along with the fact that Russia and Belarus were invited to join, means many Western countries have taken a cautious approach.

“Taking into account certain national doubts regarding the shape of the board, under these circumstances, Poland will not join the work of the Board of Peace, but we will analyse it,” Prime Minister Donald Tusk told a government meeting.

“Our relations with the United States have been and will remain our priority, so if the circumstances change that will enable joining the work of the Board, we do not rule out any scenario.”

Mr Tusk was due to meet nationalist rival President Karol Nawrocki later on Feb 11 at a National Security Council meeting, where the Board of Peace was on the agenda.

Meanwhile, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also confirmed on Feb 11 that Italy would not sign up.

“We cannot join the Board of Peace because there is an insurmountable constitutional barrier on Italy’s side,” he told Sky TG24 news channel.

“However, if we need to work on reconstruction efforts aimed at ensuring peace in the Middle East, we are ready to do so,” he added.

Under Italy’s Constitution, the country can only join international organisations on equal terms with other states – a condition that Rome says is not met by the board’s current statute which gives Mr Trump extensive executive powers.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is close to Mr Trump, said in J anuary she had asked him to amend the terms of the Board of Peace to enable Italy to join. REUTERS