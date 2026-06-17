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Poland and Germany sign bilateral defence agreement

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WARSAW, June 17 - Poland and Germany have signed a bilateral defence agreement, defence ministers of both countries announced on Wednesday, as Warsaw is seeking to firm up its alliances at a time when it sees a rising threat from Russia.

• Poland has already signed defence treaties with France and Britain and is working on one with Italy.

• "The defence agreement... opens up new areas for cooperation. In the field of cybersecurity, joint responsibility, joint command in the Baltic, new technologies," Poland's Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said during a press conference with Germany's Boris Pistorius.

• "It opens up new opportunities regarding military mobility as well as the development of infrastructure for this mobility between our states."

• The document was signed on the 35th anniversary of the signing of the Polish–German Treaty of Good Neighbourly Relations and Friendly Cooperation. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.