‘Point of no return’: Why Kyiv won’t sit down with the Kremlin

KYIV - When delegations from Moscow and Kyiv met in Belarus for secretive peace talks weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, it took Ukraine’s lead negotiator less than an hour to lose hope.

To end the war, Russia dispatched a former culture minister – infamous for a PhD plagiarism scandal – and a firebrand nationalist who had recently faced down sexual harassment allegations.

“It was about 45 minutes into the first round of talks that the intellectual level of these people became clear – their lack of understanding that the war was a war,” Mr Mykhaylo Podolyak told AFP during a recent interview in Kyiv.

“These people were not prepared to negotiate. They were just technical staff with nearly no influence in Russia. They came, read out certain ultimatums, and that’s it,” the presidential adviser added.

Almost two years after those meetings collapsed, there are growing calls for Ukrainian officials to return to negotiations with the Kremlin to hash out a diplomatic end to the fighting.

Those pleas are coming in the wake of a disappointing Ukrainian counteroffensive that – despite stockpiles of Western weapons – failed to win back territory in the south or east.

And they are building as concerns grow over the West’s commitment to supporting Ukraine and disruptions to ammunition deliveries.

‘Habitual liar’

But for Ukraine, talks are off the table.

Officials say almost all agreements that Kyiv entered into since the collapse of the Soviet Union were scrapped by Moscow, and that sitting down with Russia is pointless at best and dangerous at worst.

“Putin is a habitual liar who promised international leaders that he would not attack Ukraine days before his invasion in February 2022,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said recently.

He cited agreements from 1994, 1997, 2014 and 2015 in which Russia had agreed to recognise and respect Ukrainian territorial integrity or commit to terms of fighting that Mr Kuleba said Moscow had brazenly disregarded.

In October 2022 – days after the Kremlin claimed to have annexed swathes of Ukrainian territory – President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree ruling out talks with Moscow as long as Mr Putin was in power.

The decision was informed by Ukraine’s discovery of mass civilian killings in places like Bucha, where Mr Zelensky said evidence of atrocities made the prospect of talks “harder”.

The Kremlin, by contrast, has often said that it is ready to sit down with Ukraine.

“Russia has never rejected peace talks with Ukraine. It was not Russia, but Ukraine that publicly announced that it was withdrawing from the negotiation process,” President Vladimir Putin told Group of 20 leaders in November.

“We have to think about how to stop this tragedy,” he added.