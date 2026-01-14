Straitstimes.com header logo

PM Starmer says X moves to comply with British law over AI deepfakes

Ofcom launched an investigation into X on Jan 12.

PHOTO: REUTERS

LONDON – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Jan that 14 that Mr Elon Musk’s X is acting to ensure full compliance with British law after the country’s media regulator

launched a probe into the platform over sexualised imagery produced by the Grok AI chatbot

.

“I have been informed this morning that X is acting to ensure full compliance with UK law,” Mr Starmer told Parliament, adding that the government would take further measures if needed.

Shortly after Mr Starmer spoke, Mr Musk posted on X that Grok will always comply with the law of the countries in which it operates.

“When asked to generate images, it (Grok) will refuse to produce anything illegal, as the operating principle for Grok is to obey the laws of any given country or state,” he said.

Earlier in January, X said that it was restricted requests to undress people in images to

paying users

.

Ofcom launched an investigation into the social media platform on Jan 12 over concerns Grok was creating sexually intimate deepfake images in violation of its duty to protect people in Britain from illegal content.

Technology minister Liz Kendall said a new law making it an offence to create sexual deepfakes would come into force this week to tackle the images, which she called “weapons of abuse”. REUTERS

