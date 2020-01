Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee attending a gathering at the Zurich Marriott Hotel on Thursday night for Singaporeans living and working in Switzerland.

Around 250 people were at the event.

Mr Lee was in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier in the week.

He had said earlier that it was unfortunate he would miss his own Chinese New Year reunion dinner, but added that a highlight of his trip was the chance to celebrate with the Singaporean community in Zurich.