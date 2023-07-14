Planned strikes at London's Gatwick Airport could hit summer holidays

LONDON - Workers at Britain’s No.2 airport Gatwick will strike for eight days at the end of July and in early August, potentially causing cancellations and travel misery for thousands of passengers at the busiest time of year for summer holidays.

The Unite trade union said around 950 workers, including ground handlers, baggage handles and check-in agents, will walk out in a pay dispute for four days from July 28 to Aug 1 and then another four days from Aug 4 to 8.

“Given the scale of the industrial action, disruption, delays and cancellations are inevitable across the airport,” Unite said in its statement.

Gatwick, which is located about 48km south of London, said it will support airlines with their contingency plans to ensure flights operate as scheduled.

A key hub for leisure flights to southern European beach destinations, easyJet, TUI and British Airways all operate hundreds of daily flights.

EasyJet has already axed 2 per cent of its summer flight schedule, mostly from Gatwick, over concerns that air traffic control issues will impact its schedule. REUTERS

