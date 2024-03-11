Photo of Princess of Wales retracted by 3 news agencies over ‘manipulation’ concerns

A photograph of Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has been withdrawn by three news agencies over concerns that it has been “manipulated”.
The picture in question, depicting Kate Middleton with her three children, was released by Kensington Palace for Mothers’ Day, which in Britain fell on March 10.
However, barely 24 hours later, the agencies issued alerts about the photo.
The Associated Press was the first to retract the image because “it did not meet” the agency’s expected quality. It cited discrepancies in Princess Charlotte’s left hand, that failed to meet its editorial standards, reported the BBC on March 11.
AFP, in a note to clients, said: “It has come to light that the Handout issued by Kensington Palace today of Kate and the kids had been altered, therefore it was withdrawn from AFP systems.”
However, prior to the agencies’ alerts, the focus had in fact fallen on the Princess of Wales’ left hand, with some publications like the Daily Mail noting that her wedding rings were missing in the photo.
The photo was taken by her husband, heir to the throne William, the Prince of Wales.
The BBC said that Kensington Palace, where the Wales’ office and London residence are based, had declined to comment on the matter.
The photograph shows the Princess of Wales seated, encircled by her three children: Prince Louis, five; Prince George, 10, who is seen embracing her, and Princess Charlotte, eight.
This marked the first official image of Catherine, who is more popularly known as Kate, since Christmas. On Jan 16, the 42-year-old was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery and is not expected to resume royal duties till after Easter, which falls on March 31.
The photo was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts with a message of gratitude from the Princess for the outpouring of support during her recovery, and well-wishes for Mothers’ Day.
The image was prominently featured on the front pages of several British newspapers and was used in television news segments, including on the BBC.
However, the image’s integrity came into question late during the night on March 10, when the Associated Press issued a “kill notification” - a term used in the industry to denote a retraction. It stated: “At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image. No replacement photo will be sent.”
Following the AP’s decision, Reuters and AFP also withdrew the image after their own post-publication reviews. PA Media, Britain’s largest news agency, has not removed the photo from its service but is actively seeking urgent clarification from Kensington Palace regarding the concerns.
Most news organisations typically adhere to strict guidelines regarding the use of altered photographs, generally allowing them only when clearly indicated as modified. Only minor adjustments are permitted, such as the removal of sensor dust.
After announcing her surgery, the Palace has declined to reveal more about her condition, citing privacy concerns. However, this has sparked widespread online speculation, and some wild conspiracy theories.
On March 4, American celebrity website TMZ published photos of Kate in a car with her mother, Carole Middleton. The pair were reportedly near Windsor Castle.
The release of the now-retracted photograph was seen as an effort to address some of the more outlandish theories about the princess’ absence from public duties and to reassure those concerned that she is recovering well. Close sources to William and Kate have emphasised the importance of allowing her the space to recuperate away from public scrutiny.
The image remains on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official X account.