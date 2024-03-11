Photo of Princess of Wales retracted by 3 news agencies over ‘manipulation’ concerns

A photograph of Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has been withdrawn by three news agencies over concerns that it has been “manipulated”.

The picture in question, depicting Kate Middleton with her three children, was released by Kensington Palace for Mothers’ Day, which in Britain fell on March 10.

However, barely 24 hours later, the agencies issued alerts about the photo.

The Associated Press was the first to retract the image because “it did not meet” the agency’s expected quality. It cited discrepancies in Princess Charlotte’s left hand, that failed to meet its editorial standards, reported the BBC on March 11.

AFP, in a note to clients, said: “It has come to light that the Handout issued by Kensington Palace today of Kate and the kids had been altered, therefore it was withdrawn from AFP systems.”

However, prior to the agencies’ alerts, the focus had in fact fallen on the Princess of Wales’ left hand, with some publications like the Daily Mail noting that her wedding rings were missing in the photo.

The photo was taken by her husband, heir to the throne William, the Prince of Wales.

The BBC said that Kensington Palace, where the Wales’ office and London residence are based, had declined to comment on the matter.

The photograph shows the Princess of Wales seated, encircled by her three children: Prince Louis, five; Prince George, 10, who is seen embracing her, and Princess Charlotte, eight.

This marked the first official image of Catherine, who is more popularly known as Kate, since Christmas. On Jan 16, the 42-year-old was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery and is not expected to resume royal duties till after Easter, which falls on March 31.

The photo was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts with a message of gratitude from the Princess for the outpouring of support during her recovery, and well-wishes for Mothers’ Day.