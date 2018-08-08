Photo of British teen hugging her boyfriend goodbye before his life support was turned off goes viral

LONDON (XINHUA) - The photo of a British girl hugging her boyfriend goodbye before his life support was turned off has gone viral on the Internet recently.

Ms Stephanie Ray, a 15-year-old girl from the town of Dudley in England, had to bid farewell to her 16-year-old boyfriend Blake Ward who was tragically swept out to sea last week.

Blake was one of three teenagers rescued last Tuesday (July 31) from the water in Tywyn, Gwynedd, in north-west Wales after being swept out by currents during a family trip.

He was flown to a hospital in Liverpool and placed on life support. Five days later, he died.

Ms Ray was at his side every second from when he was pulled from the sea until the moment doctors switched off the life support.

As a final goodbye, she climbed into his hospital bed and lay down next to him before he died.

The teenage girl took to Facebook recently to share the heartbreaking photo.

"Today has been the hardest day for me and it will be a day I will never be able to forget," she wrote on her Facebook alongside the photo on Saturday (Aug 4).

"Blake was someone special to me and we had something special and we will always have that," she added.

"I will never forget you Blake. Fly high my baby boy and I'm gonna make you proud. Love you and I always will," Ms Ray wrote.