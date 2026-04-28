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Philippines says Czech authorities released key suspect in corruption scandal

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Czech authorities didn’t provide details on how and where former lawmaker Zaldy Co exited, citing data privacy rules.

Czech authorities didn’t provide details on how and where former lawmaker Zaldy Co exited, citing data privacy rules.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ZALDYCO_/INSTAGRAM

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PRAGUE – The Philippines said former lawmaker Zaldy Co – a key suspect in the corruption scandal that rocked the nation – has been released by Czech authorities just over a week after his arrest.

Co is no longer in Czech custody, and is now somewhere within the Schengen area, Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida told reporters in a virtual briefing from Prague.

Co was arrested earlier in April after crossing into the Czech Republic without proper documentation.

Czech authorities didn’t provide details on how and where Co exited, citing data privacy rules, Mr Vida said.

The two nations don’t have a police cooperation agreement that would enable the sharing of information, he said.

“We respect the sovereignty of other nations and their legal processes,” Mr Vida said. “We will continue to pursue accountability through every legal channel available to us.”

Co’s release presents a setback for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who pledged to bring Co back to the Philippines to face criminal charges over an alleged scheme to pocket billions meant for flood infrastructure

The graft scandal slowed economic growth by paralysing government spending, and soured investor sentiment towards the South-east Asian nation. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.