Pfizer moves into final trial of two-in-one flu and Covid-19 jab

BRUSSELS – Biopharmaceutical company Pfizer said its two-in-one vaccine will be moving into a final-stage trial in the coming months, after an early to mid-stage (phase one and two) study showed positive results.

With this, Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech come a step closer to potentially getting regulatory approval for a combination shot for Covid-19 and the flu.

The initial trials were carried out among healthy adults, aged 18 to 64, who showed robust immune responses against influenza A, influenza B and Sars-CoV-2 strains after receiving the combined shot. Trial participants were compared with those administered a licensed influenza vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent Covid-19 vaccine at the same visit.

“We are encouraged by these early results. This vaccine has the potential to lessen the impact of two respiratory diseases with a single injection and may simplify immunisation practices for providers, patients and healthcare systems all over the world,” said Dr Annaliesa Anderson, senior vice-president and head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer.

Dr Anderson added that the mRNA-based vaccines demonstrated the ability to induce robust antibody responses. “We look forward to starting phase three clinical development,” she said.

The messenger RNA (mRNA) in a vaccine “teaches” cells how to make copies of the spike protein on the viruses in question, so that the body can recognise the real viruses if exposed to them, and fight them. After the mRNA delivers the instructions, the cells then break it down and get rid of it.

Pfizer is also finalising phase three trials of its mRNA vaccine against influenza for adults.

Revealing this last Tuesday, Dr Julia Spinardi, its senior medical director for Covid-19 in emerging markets, said the trial evaluates the efficacy, safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the mRNA influenza vaccine.

“The phase three trial has been conducted only in the United States to take advantage of the flu season (there). We had around 36,000 participants and more than 200 sites, and we are expecting to have results pretty soon to be presented to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration),” she said.

She was speaking by video conference to a group of about 10 journalists from South-east Asia at Pfizer’s media educational visit to Brussels and its plant in Puurs that took place from Monday to Wednesday last week.

Calling influenza the “holy grail of vaccine science for decades”, Dr Mark Fletcher, Pfizer’s medical and scientific affairs lead for respiratory vaccines, said that every time there is a new technology, scientists try it on influenza.

“Now (that) we have the mRNA technology, which has been profoundly important for Covid-19, it (has) kicked off mRNA programmes and development (for) Pfizer to tackle,” he said.

“One other thing that is remarkable about the mRNA technology is it allows the concept of combination (with other vaccines). You can actually target different viruses in a single injection with mRNA. Influenza is one of them.”