Pfizer inflammatory bowel disease drug wins EU approval

Pfizer’s Velsipity belongs to a class of drugs used to regulate the body’s immune system. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Feb 19, 2024, 11:54 PM
Published
Feb 19, 2024, 10:34 PM

NEW YORK – Pfizer’s drug to treat patients with an inflammatory bowel disease called ulcerative colitis has been approved by the European Commission, the company said on Feb 19.

The approval for Velsipity follows backing from the European Medicines Agency’s panel of experts in December.

The drug was approved for use in patients aged 16 or older and who did not show adequate response or were intolerant to previous treatment, Pfizer said.

The approval, applicable in all 27 countries of the European Union, is based on studies from two late-stage trials that showed the drug was effective and safe in eligible patients.

About 2.6 million people in Europe are living with ulcerative colitis, Pfizer says.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for detail on pricing and availability of the drug.

Velsipity, which was approved in the United States in October, belongs to a class of drugs used to regulate the body’s immune response and is expected to compete with Bristol Myers Squibb’s Zeposia.

Pfizer has also sought regulatory approvals for the drug in Australia, India and Britain, among others.

Leerink Partners in October estimated the drug’s 2030 sales at US$2.2 billion (S$3 billion).

More On This Topic
Hospitalised after losing 20kg in one week: When inflammatory bowel disease flares up
SGH clinic offering holistic treatment of irritable bowel syndrome sees more cases

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top