Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled Covid dose

The revised contract would allow the EU to upgrade to newer vaccines tailored to any future Covid-19 variants. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
21 min ago

BENGALURU – Pfizer Inc and BioNTech’s new proposal to the European Union (EU), amid a glut of Covid-19 shots, includes a provision for member states to pay half price, or about 10 euros (S$14), for each of about 70 million cancelled doses, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The revised contract would allow the EU to upgrade to newer vaccines tailored to any future Covid-19 variants, the report added, citing people close to negotiations.

In January, Reuters reported talks between the EU and the two drugmakers aimed at reducing up to 500 million Covid-19 vaccine doses Brussels committed to buy this year in return for a higher price.

The move comes amid plans to revamp laws governing the pharmaceuticals industry in the hope of reviving investment and boosting access to affordable drugs at a time when health budgets are drained by the costs of treating Covid-19.

Pfizer declined to comment on the FT report but said discussions had been conducted “in good faith by all parties”, while partner BioNTech and the European Medicines Agency did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comments. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Pfizer sees steep 2023 fall in Covid-19-related sales, aims to bolster pipeline
EU may pay more for Pfizer Covid-19 shots in return for lower volume

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top