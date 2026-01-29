‘Pesticide cocktails’ pollute apples across Europe: Study

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BRUSSELS - Environmental groups on J an 29 raised the alarm after finding toxic “pesticide cocktails” in apples sold across Europe, in a new study highlighting widespread contamination.

PAN Europe, a coalition of non-governmental organisations campaigning against pesticide use, had around 60 apples randomly purchased in 13 European countries – including France, Spain, Italy and Poland – analysed for chemical residues.

Eighty‑five per cent of the samples contained multiple pesticide residues, the organisations said, with some apples showing traces of up to seven different chemicals.

In 71 per cent of cases, PAN Europe detected pesticides classed among the most hazardous in the European Union – so‑called “candidates for substitution” that the bloc aims to phase out as soon as possible.

The analysis also found that 64 per cent of samples contained at least one per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance, also known as “forever chemicals”, which are found throughout the environment and everyday products.

Pesticide residues are permitted in the EU below certain maximum levels. But PAN Europe warned of the “cocktail effect”, when consumers are exposed to several pesticides simultaneously in a single product.

Dr Martin Dermine, a senior official at the coalition, criticised the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for assessing pesticides individually rather than the risk from “multiple exposure” to several substances.

“In this report, we show that 85 per cent of the apples have multiple residues, and we don’t know if they are safe for consumption or not,” he said, pointing to potential links with cancer and infertility.

If the same apples were sold as processed baby food, 93 per cent of the samples would be banned, PAN Europe said, as their pesticide residues exceed the stricter limits set for children under three.

EU rules are tougher for baby foods to protect early development. PAN Europe advised consumers to buy organic apples or peel conventionally grown ones before eating them.

Along with bananas, apples rank among Europeans’ favourite fruits, and are the most widely grown in the EU, particularly in Poland, Italy and France.

Apples are also among the most heavily treated fruits, with pesticides used in particular to fight apple scab, the main fungal threat to orchards. More than half of the numerous annual treatments carried out on the fruit – about 35 on average – target the disease. AFP