Person arrested after three wounded in knife attack in Brussels

Police detain a man after a knife attack in Brussels' Schuman metro station. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
46 sec ago
Published
49 sec ago

BRUSSELS - Belgian police have arrested an attacker who knifed three people in a Brussels metro station on Monday, leaving one with critical injuries, officials said.

While the motives of the attacker, a 30-year-old man, remain unclear, police have ruled out a terrorist attack, the prosecutor’s office said, confirming the arrest.

A source close to the investigation told Reuters the attacker was previously known by the police.

“Cooperation with the various federal police services and (the local police) ensured that the perpetrator could be arrested quickly”, Brussels’ mayor Philippe Close said on Twitter.

The attack happened at 5.45pm local time in a subway car as it arrived at Schuman station, a stop known to be busy at rush hour.

One of the wounded is in a critical condition and all three are being treated in hospital. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Spain church machete attack suspect was 25-year-old Moroccan, police confirm

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top