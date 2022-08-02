People in Russian-occupied Ukraine give grim accounts of life there

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AFP) - Collapsed social services, financial woes and fear: Only brief snippets filter out of the daily reality for Ukrainians in Russian-occupied territory.

Areas seized by Moscow since its invasion in February have been abruptly cut off from the rest of the country and communication with those left behind is often patchy.

Several people living in three regions captured by the Kremlin gave grim accounts of the hardships and poisonous atmosphere of suspicion for those living under Russia's new rule.

All have had their names changed to protect them from any retribution and AFP was unable to verify their accounts independently.

Kherson

Kherson in southern Ukraine became the first major city to be captured by Russia when it fell to the invading forces in the early days of the war.

Ukrainian forces are now looking to carry out a major counter-offensive to recapture the strategic region on the Black sea coast.

Mr Oleksandr, 25, is a teacher in a village close to Kherson city.

He said: "Liberating the city is one thing, but liberating the whole Kherson region is something else. The Russians have built up defensive positions deep behind the front lines," he said.

He said the roads in the region were dotted with numerous checkpoints and one could always hear the bombing raids.

"There are many soldiers in the cities, in Kherson, Nova Kakhovka, many helicopters and planes fly over the area.

Mr Oleksandr said the situation in Kherson was "very depressing".

"There is no more medicine at all and many elderly people have died because of lack of treatment.

"For the elderly, it's hell.

"If I had to describe the situation in one word, I would say 'difficult'.