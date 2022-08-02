People in Russian-occupied Ukraine give grim accounts of life there

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AFP) - Collapsed social services, financial woes and fear: Only brief snippets filter out of the daily reality for Ukrainians in Russian-occupied territory.
Areas seized by Moscow since its invasion in February have been abruptly cut off from the rest of the country and communication with those left behind is often patchy.
Several people living in three regions captured by the Kremlin gave grim accounts of the hardships and poisonous atmosphere of suspicion for those living under Russia's new rule.
All have had their names changed to protect them from any retribution and AFP was unable to verify their accounts independently.
Kherson
Kherson in southern Ukraine became the first major city to be captured by Russia when it fell to the invading forces in the early days of the war.
Ukrainian forces are now looking to carry out a major counter-offensive to recapture the strategic region on the Black sea coast.
Mr Oleksandr, 25, is a teacher in a village close to Kherson city.
He said: "Liberating the city is one thing, but liberating the whole Kherson region is something else. The Russians have built up defensive positions deep behind the front lines," he said.
He said the roads in the region were dotted with numerous checkpoints and one could always hear the bombing raids.
"There are many soldiers in the cities, in Kherson, Nova Kakhovka, many helicopters and planes fly over the area.
Mr Oleksandr said the situation in Kherson was "very depressing".
"There is no more medicine at all and many elderly people have died because of lack of treatment.
"For the elderly, it's hell.
"If I had to describe the situation in one word, I would say 'difficult'.
Mr Oleksandr said in the first weeks of the occupation, a lot of activists were kidnapped. There were big demonstrations against the occupation, but after a month it stopped, because there was no Internet and no communication.
"And all the activists are either hiding or have been kidnapped or killed, I don't know.
"If the Russians hear you speaking Ukrainian, they think you are a Nazi.
"They check social networks, tattoos, if you have Ukrainian symbols on your body, you are in trouble. I know that some people have had their tattoos removed," he, said.
Lysychansk
Ms Antonina, 52, lives with her husband and adult daughter in the eastern town that was taken by Russian forces in early July after fierce fighting.
"There are no authorities in the town, no gas, no water, no electricity. We can't take a shower.
"There is very little humanitarian aid and still a lot of shelling."
She said money is in short supply as salaries have not been paid for several months.
"The Internet still works in some towns, like Svatove, which is an hour's drive away.
"Once a week, people who can do so go there to make personal calls, and calls for their neighbours who cannot travel," she said.
She said some people have been offering to take residents to Ukrainian territory by private bus at US$600 (S$830) or US$700 per person.
"But many people don't believe it, they are afraid of simply being taken to Russia," she said.
Balakliya
Mr Andriy and Ms Tetyana are a couple of teachers from Balakliya in the north-eastern Kherson region, which has been under occupation since the beginning of March.
Their daughter Anna, who lives in Ukrainian territory, described their experiences from the infrequent conversations she has her parents.
"In the first months of the war, my parents continued to teach online. Then the Internet was cut off.
"Then they called their students to give them homework. Then the phone was cut off. Now they are still officially teachers, but they don't get paid anymore."
Anna said a lot of people have left and several that remain support the Russians.
"My parents told me that in their four-storey building there are only two families left.
"Some of the people who stayed don't care about the country they live in - they support the new (Russian-installed) authorities.
"Sometimes they provoke my parents by telling them that they will have to teach Russian from now on.
"My parents keep calm. At the beginning of the occupation, patriotic activists were kidnapped and even killed. Now everyone is quiet".