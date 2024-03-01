People in Moldova calm after Russia 'protection' call from breakaway region

Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Oleg Serebrian also told reporters during a briefing that “nothing spectacular happened in Tiraspol”.

“We were ready to see these kind of messages, alarmist messages from Tiraspol” after Moldova introduced customs duties in January, he added.

On the streets of Chisinau, Moldovans said they were not overly worried.

“We don’t have major concerns,” Mr Igor Druta, 40, an electrician, told AFP. “There are some tensions... but in general we keep calm and move forward thinking positively.”

“We are very much protected,” with the “dastardly war in Ukraine” creating a bulwark for Moldova, Tudor Balinschi, a 78-year-old retiree, told AFP, tears coming to his eyes.

Is a Russian invasion likely?

On Feb 28, Russia’s foreign ministry said it was one of the country’s priorities to protect “our compatriots”, the residents of Transnistria, adding that it considered “all requests” for help.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin didn’t mention Transnistria in his annual address to Russian lawmakers on Feb 29.

Several experts told AFP that Transnistria was not a priority for President Putin at the moment and they did not see signs of an imminent invasion or annexation.

“Vladimir Putin’s Russia is much more focused today on the Ukrainian conflict than any other subject. There is no need for Russia to move the Transnistria map today,” said Dr Florent Parmentier, Moldova specialist at Sciences Po university in Paris.

He added Russia’s policy towards Transnistria has been to use the region “as a vector of influence over the whole of Moldova to try to influence Moldovan political life”.

Why this call for protection now?

Mr Alexandru Flenchea, a former deputy prime minister, said the Feb 28 meeting was “an exclusively local initiative” to get Chisinau to revoke import duties and thwart other economic measures they plan to carry out to “reintegrate” Transnistria.

For Dr Parmentier too, the separatists’ call for help aims to “create leverage” in their discussions with Chisinau.

Russia – which has around 1,500 soldiers permanently stationed in the region – props up Transnistria’s economy with free natural gas.

But the breakaway republic of some 450,000 inhabitants has found itself increasingly isolated from Moscow since the conflict in Ukraine broke out.